Dewey Foley Reportedly A Top Writer For WWE Brand

The WWE 205 Live creative team is currently being led by Dewey Foley and Adam Pearce.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Foley and Pearce are the “key creative forces” behind the cruiserweight brand. They likely have several writers under them that help with the direction of the show.

- Advertisement -

Pearce also works as a WWE Agent and has been the man behind the 205 Live brand for at least a year now. WWE first hired him back in 2014 after a successful career on the indies.

Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, was first hired to work as a creative writer’s assistant in 2015. It was reported then that WWE hired Dewey after seeing some of his creative writing samples online. While Mick had reached out and let the company know that his son was interested in a job, Dewey reportedly did most of the contact after that. Dewey started sending some of his ideas in to the creative team and soon after that he was hired to work as an assistant. Triple H and several other people liked Dewey’s work, and now it looks like he’s climbed the creative ladder in the company.

Mick asked who Dewey could contact and send his writing samples to, and then Dewey was said to have done most of the other contact on his own. In addition, it was reported that Triple H was one of a number of people who enjoyed Dewey’s writing.

Dewey appeared on a 2016 episode of “Holy Foley!” on the WWE Network, in a scene where his dad visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. You can see a clip from that episode below:

WWE 205 Live airs each Friday night on the WWE Network, at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. While the show no longer airs live due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still airing new matches each week. However, the episodes have featured only one or two matches since the schedules were changed amid the pandemic earlier this year.