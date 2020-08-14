Friday, August 14, 2020

Dewey Foley Reportedly A Top Writer For WWE Brand

By Scott Lazara
WWE writer Dewey Foley
WWE writer Dewey Foley

The WWE 205 Live creative team is currently being led by Dewey Foley and Adam Pearce.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Foley and Pearce are the “key creative forces” behind the cruiserweight brand. They likely have several writers under them that help with the direction of the show.

- Advertisement -

Pearce also works as a WWE Agent and has been the man behind the 205 Live brand for at least a year now. WWE first hired him back in 2014 after a successful career on the indies.

Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, was first hired to work as a creative writer’s assistant in 2015. It was reported then that WWE hired Dewey after seeing some of his creative writing samples online. While Mick had reached out and let the company know that his son was interested in a job, Dewey reportedly did most of the contact after that. Dewey started sending some of his ideas in to the creative team and soon after that he was hired to work as an assistant. Triple H and several other people liked Dewey’s work, and now it looks like he’s climbed the creative ladder in the company.

Mick asked who Dewey could contact and send his writing samples to, and then Dewey was said to have done most of the other contact on his own. In addition, it was reported that Triple H was one of a number of people who enjoyed Dewey’s writing.

Dewey appeared on a 2016 episode of “Holy Foley!” on the WWE Network, in a scene where his dad visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. You can see a clip from that episode below:

WWE 205 Live airs each Friday night on the WWE Network, at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. While the show no longer airs live due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still airing new matches each week. However, the episodes have featured only one or two matches since the schedules were changed amid the pandemic earlier this year.

SourceThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Trending Articles

AEW

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Dewey Foley Reportedly A Top Writer For WWE Brand

The WWE 205 Live creative team is currently being led by Dewey Foley and Adam Pearce. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Foley...
Read more
WWE

Rusev: “People That Are Multi-Dimensional Have a Lot More Longevity in WWE”

Former WWE Superstar Rusev/Miro recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The 'Bulgarian Brute' would discuss a number of topics from his...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Resurfaces To Unveil WWE 2K Battlegrounds Career Mode (Video)

Paul Heyman has resurfaced in a new video promoting his role in the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WWF Run In 1996

The Ultimate Warrior briefly returned to WWE in 1996. He defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley at WrestleMania 12 but was gone from the...
Read more
Impact

Konnan Comments On Tessa Blanchard’s Departure From Impact

Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling parted ways this summer while Blanchard was still the Impact World Champion. Impact vacated the title which...
Read more
ROH

Update On ROH’s Return, Marty Scurll’s Status

Ring of Honor hasn't run an event since February due to the ongoing global pandemic. Marty Scurll's status with the company has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reveals How Triple H And Shawn Michaels Bullied The Rock In The ’90s

Bret Hart has revealed how Triple H and Shawn Michaels allegedly bullied The Rock when he first started in WWE.
Read more
NXT

Shotzi Blackheart Recovers Stolen Car, Gear And Helmet (Video)

NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart unfortunately recently had her car stolen. Her car contained not only wrestling gear but also the recognizable helmet...
Read more
Other News

Erick Rowan Shares Failed Pitch For Cage Reveal

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has shared what he pitched to be revealed in the cage he carried with him before his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Reportedly Still Has Major Plans For Jungle Boy

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly still heavily invested in Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Shares His Favorite SummerSlam Moment

Having had several memorable SummerSlam moments over the years, Seth Rollins was recently asked if he could single out one as his...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole Comments On A Potential Babyface Run In NXT

Adam Cole has spent most of his time in NXT as a heel but fans are getting the chance to see the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC