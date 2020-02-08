Diamond Dallas Page Talks Working With Kanyon

Who better than Kanyon? Was a question Chris Kanyon would often ask WCW crowds that he performed in front of. Kanyon was also once a member of the Jersey Triad with Bam Bam Bigelow and Diamond Dallas Page. Recently on the Jericho Cruise, DDP was asked a question about Kanyon during a panel discussion. DDPs answer was posted to the 83 Weeks podcast YouTube channel.

“He may be the most underrated guys ever,” DDP said of Kanyon.

“Chris was part of the FOP – which was ‘Friends of Page’ – and that helped him and that hurt him in ways too,” DDP said. “I felt like whenever I worked with him, cause he was down in the Power Plant when I was down there, I wanted him to get his body better because back in our generation that was important.”

“Every time I wrestled him, I felt like I was wrestling a much younger version of myself so I didn’t even have to think out there,” DDP said.

The Jersey Triad twice held the WCW tag team championships. Kanyon passed away in 2010 at the age of 40.

DDP’s comments can be heard in the player below: