Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An FBI investigation concluded that Donaghy bet on games that he was officiating in the 2005/06 and 2006/07 seasons. While his career officiating basketball is over, he is about to begin one as a pro-wrestling referee.

Donaghy and Major League Wrestling have reached a deal that will see the 53-year-old return to officiating.

- Advertisement -

“Pro wrestling is entertainment, and I always joked the NBA was a form of entertainment and I compared it a little bit to pro wrestling behind the scenes,” Donaghy said to Sports Illustrated. “When I was growing up, I always enjoyed pro wrestling, guys like Hulk Hogan and Ivan Putski. I thought it would be fun to get involved and see where it goes.”

Donaghy is set to be the “personal referee” for Richard Holliday in the promotion. Holliday is part of the Dynasty faction in MLW. He is also the self-proclaimed “Caribbean Champion” although the title actually belongs to Savio Vega.

“If there is a good response, who knows where it can go from here?” Donaghy continued. “I’m willing to do whatever I can to make the show entertaining and fun for everyone watching, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

MLW is believed to be holding tapings this week. New episodes are set to air in November.