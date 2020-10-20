Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday. Carter was responding to a Tweet from Scott D’Amore when she made the comments. D’Amore is promising to send a personal video to anyone who pre-orders the PPV from FITE.
Dixie regularly re-tweets or promotes Impact Wrestling’s content. She also recently Tweeted out this photo of her with Brooke Hogan.
Elijah Burke Says Dixie Carter Doesn’t Get Enough Credit
Elijah Burke recently mentioned that he doesn’t feel Dixie Carter gets enough credit for her work in wrestling. He was speaking with the Wrestling EpiCenter podcast when he said Dixie gets a bum rap.
“Certainly, she gets a bum rap and she doesn’t get enough credit for what she did do, which was take a company that was going under and made it a national company and made it a somewhat profitable company. Sure, she was not the wrestling genius or wrestling mastermind, as so many other people have pointed out. But, when it came to the promotion and what needed to be to get IMPACT to a respectable number 2 at the time, she did that. She did that!”
The Lineup For Bound For Glory
Here is the lineup for Saturday’s Bound For Glory event:
- Impact World Championship
Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swann
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Kylie Rae
- Impact Tag Team Championships
The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs the Good Brothers vs The North vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
- X-Division Championship
Rohit Raju (c) vs Jordynne Grace vs TJP vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Willie Mack
- Undisclosed Location
EC3 vs Moose
- Ken Shamrock w/ Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards