Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday. Carter was responding to a Tweet from Scott D’Amore when she made the comments. D’Amore is promising to send a personal video to anyone who pre-orders the PPV from FITE.

Come on @IMPACTWRESTLING fans….let’s keep @ScottDAmore busy making THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of personal videos to you. #BFG2020 THIS SATURDAY https://t.co/kzgGgi65X2 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) October 18, 2020

Dixie regularly re-tweets or promotes Impact Wrestling’s content. She also recently Tweeted out this photo of her with Brooke Hogan.

So fun being with this special girl who we all LOVE. Big things coming from Brooke that I cannot wait to share. ?@mizzhogan pic.twitter.com/gS9tIOkgkC — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) October 19, 2020

Elijah Burke Says Dixie Carter Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Elijah Burke recently mentioned that he doesn’t feel Dixie Carter gets enough credit for her work in wrestling. He was speaking with the Wrestling EpiCenter podcast when he said Dixie gets a bum rap.

“Certainly, she gets a bum rap and she doesn’t get enough credit for what she did do, which was take a company that was going under and made it a national company and made it a somewhat profitable company. Sure, she was not the wrestling genius or wrestling mastermind, as so many other people have pointed out. But, when it came to the promotion and what needed to be to get IMPACT to a respectable number 2 at the time, she did that. She did that!”

The Lineup For Bound For Glory

Here is the lineup for Saturday’s Bound For Glory event: