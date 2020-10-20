Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Dixie Carter is still a big supporter of Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday. Carter was responding to a Tweet from Scott D’Amore when she made the comments. D’Amore is promising to send a personal video to anyone who pre-orders the PPV from FITE.

Dixie regularly re-tweets or promotes Impact Wrestling’s content. She also recently Tweeted out this photo of her with Brooke Hogan.

Elijah Burke Says Dixie Carter Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

- Advertisement -

Elijah Burke recently mentioned that he doesn’t feel Dixie Carter gets enough credit for her work in wrestling. He was speaking with the Wrestling EpiCenter podcast when he said Dixie gets a bum rap.

“Certainly, she gets a bum rap and she doesn’t get enough credit for what she did do, which was take a company that was going under and made it a national company and made it a somewhat profitable company. Sure, she was not the wrestling genius or wrestling mastermind, as so many other people have pointed out. But, when it came to the promotion and what needed to be to get IMPACT to a respectable number 2 at the time, she did that. She did that!”

The Lineup For Bound For Glory

Here is the lineup for Saturday’s Bound For Glory event:

  • Impact World Championship
    Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Championship
    Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Kylie Rae
  • Impact Tag Team Championships
    The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs the Good Brothers vs The North vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
  • X-Division Championship
    Rohit Raju (c) vs Jordynne Grace vs TJP vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Willie Mack
  • Undisclosed Location
    EC3 vs Moose
  • Ken Shamrock w/ Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE's Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and...
Read more
Impact

Gallows And Anderson On If They Are Planning To Retire Anytime Soon

Gallows and Anderson have started a number of new business ventures since leaving WWE and it has made many wonder if this...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast. This...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
WWE

Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

Charlotte Flair has decided to take the next step in her career as she has signed with a management company. 
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE NXT Is As Good As TNA During Its Peak

Eric Bischoff made some interesting comments about WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.  While speaking on his After 83 Weeks...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Fighting At Bellator 250 Next Thursday (10/29)

Jake Hager has his next fight booked under the banner of the Bellator MMA promotion - and we won't have to wait...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC