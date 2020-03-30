D’Lo Brown Praises Tessa Blanchard, Talks Backstage Role In Impact Wrestling

D’Lo Brown recently took part in an interview with Talk Sport in the UK. During the interview, the former 4x WWE European Champion talked about Tessa Blanchard’s world title win and his role backstage in Impact Wrestling.

D’Lo was asked about the criticisms lobbied against Blanchard by some former co-workers about her backstage behavior leading up to the Hard to Kill PPV.

“I still think it was a big moment for her and for IMPACT,” Brown said about Blanchard winning Impact World Championship on the show. “Seeing it live and being there and hearing the reaction of the crowd, seeing responses days and weeks later – it was still a big moment. As far as the rumour and innuendo that was out there before? There’s nothing to speak on. I don’t know because I wasn’t there.”

Brown would continue to say he considers Blanchard a friend and a fine person.

“All I know is how Tessa is with me as an individual and I know she is one fine person, one fine individual and someone I’m proud to call a friend and confidant. To me, it was a big moment and she has many, many more to come.”

D’Lo Brown On The Impact Wrestling Roster

Brown was also asked about his backstage role in Impact Wrestling. He talked about some of his favorite people to work with on the roster.

“Anytime I’m involved with Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin, The North, people like Rich Swann and Willie Mack – it’s fun to have that collaborative process, put together ideas and see them go out there and they become really great matches,” Brown said.

“That’s really fun for me. We have such an incredible roster, a really talented roster here at IMPACT. Anytime I get to work with any of them, I enjoy it immensely,” he continued.

Impact Wrestling recently announced they would not be hosting the Rebellion PPV in New York at Terminal 5. The promotion is said to be looking at alternative ways to produce the show, however. This week’s episode on AXS TV will be followed by a special “TNA One-Night-Only” special.

The interview covers many other topics as well. Brown spoke about the influence Ron Simmons had on his career and his time in the Nation of Domination. The full interview with D’Lo Brown can be read here.