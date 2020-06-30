Dolph Ziggler Comments On Being Moved To RAW, COVID-19 Testing

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has reflected on being moved to RAW as well as his experiences being tested for COVID-19.

Dolph Ziggler is now a RAW Superstar having recently been moved to WWE’s red brand. In an interview with SI.com, Ziggler reflected on being traded to Monday nights and his recent COVID-19 test results.

Ziggler revealed that he didn’t pitch to be moved to RAW. He noted how his feud with Otis had “run its course” and left him ready for something new. He shared how he really enjoyed working with Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville for their storyline.

“If this were the old days and we were going five days a week and doing live events, we would have had even more chemistry and a really special thing,” Ziggler explained. “In this day and age, where it’s just a TV show in a closed studio, as young superstars, they came along very quickly. But I don’t know where else we could go with that, so I completely understand the move to Raw.”

Dolph Ziggler On His COVID-19 Testing Experience

Regarding his recent COVID-19 tests, Ziggler mentioned how “you will absolutely see me on Raw.”

He stressed how WWE has been “really cautious” with everything, before detailing the company’s process.

“[WWE has been] washing down the ring and keeping everyone isolated. When we go to work, we’re tested. If we get a negative test, then we go to work. Even several months ago, when we weren’t exactly sure what we were being told to do by the CDC on a day-to-day basis.”

Ziggler shared how he wanted to “play it safe” and so has been wearing a mask whenever he can, whether that’s in the gym, walking into a CVS, or even for a short walk outside.

Multiple WWE Superstars recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing last-minute changes to their recording schedule.

Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to compete against Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules. They clash in a WWE Championship match. WWE Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.