Dolph Ziggler Criticizes WWE Production Team For Missing Royal Rumble Moment

Dolph Ziggler has criticized WWE's production team for missing a "very special moment" as he took the first spear from a returning Edge.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler has called out WWE’s production team for missing a crucial Royal Rumble moment. Ziggler would be the first Superstar to receive a spear from Edge, who made his return during the event. Unfortunately, this moment was missed on screen as the production team cut to shots of the crowd.

Dolph Ziggler’s Disappointment

Taking to Twitter, Ziggler initially criticized the team. He asked, “who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other?”

He followed up with a more understanding take, acknowledging how people make mistakes. Regardless, he noted how a “very special moment was inexplicably missed” because of it.

people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

Unseen Footage

WWE has since uploaded a video titled “Unseen footage of Edge’s Royal Rumble return on WWE Network” to their YouTube channel.

Unsurprisingly, this footage showcases a different angle to Edge’s return. The video captures not only Edge’s emotional return, but also the full impact of Dolph Ziggler receiving the spear. This spear was the first the Rated-R Superstar delivered as an active in-ring competitor in 9 years.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Edge’s former Rated-RKO tag team partner Randy Orton would brutally assault him. The attack came after Orton proposed a team reunion, before striking with an RKO. He proceeded to attack a defenseless Edge with a steel chair.