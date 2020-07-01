Dolph Ziggler Explains Why He Hasn’t Watched ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler has revealed that he hasn’t watched Edge and Randy Orton’s recent Backlash bout. Advertised as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,” Ziggler explained that, although he was backstage for the recording of their matchup, he didn’t actually watch it because he doesn’t “watch wrestling.”

Speaking with Justin Bassasso of Sports Illustrated, Ziggler shared how it was “friggin’ amazing” to be backstage. Despite not watching them perform, Ziggler had high praise for Orton:

“I don’t have any ass to kiss here, I have no horse in the game, but these two are two of my favorites. One, because I know a lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing.”

Dolph Ziggler continued, “I’ll be watching RAW, and say, ‘Dammit, he does this better than anyone.’ It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that.”

Ziggler pointed out how if Orton makes a mistake, he isn’t afraid to call him out on it. He noted how most people are too intimidated to give Orton feedback, but “he won’t hear the end of it from me.” He then stressed how no one is as good as Orton, and that it’s something that really bothers him.

Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to compete against Drew McIntyre at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The two will face off in a WWE Championship matchup.