Dolph Ziggler Would Love Another Chance To Wrestle Edge

Dolph Ziggler would love the opportunity to compete against Edge one more time. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Ziggler reflected on their previous matchup at Royal Rumble 2011.

Ziggler recalled how he was a guy “that lost 99% of the time.” Back then he wouldn’t cut promos, and instead relied on Vickie Guerrero. He stressed how their Rumble matchup had “no cool backstory” to it.

Instead, “we built this up for a couple weeks and maybe, maybe, I had a 1% chance of winning, which I’ve made a career out of over the past 15 years. I learned so much from Adam on the road during the live events we did together.”

Reflecting on their 2011 bout, Ziggler remembered how they opened the show with their World Championship match and that the crowd was hot throughout. According to Ziggler, “everyone knew I was losing that match for the first 10 minutes” but stressed how they successfully turned their bout into a back-and-forth affair. “People weren’t sure what was going to happen, and no one sat down during those last 10 minutes.”

He joked how he tries to take credit for everything he does, but admitted that this match was him “trying to hang with Adam.” Ziggler stated how he used to think he was great back then, but can now re-watch his older matches and find a million things he did that annoys him. Leading the crowd to believe he could actually beat Edge is something he fully credits to the “Rated R Superstar.”

Dolph Ziggler continued his praise for Edge, sharing that their Royal Rumble match is one of his “absolute favorite matches” and that “If there is a chance where him and I get to go toe-to-toe in the ring again, I would love it.”