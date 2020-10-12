Monday, October 12, 2020

Dominik Mysterio Lists His WWE Dream Opponents

Dominik Mysterio has listed his WWE dream opponents, naming both up-and-comers and top Superstars he'd love to compete against.

By Steve Russell

Dominik Mysterio has shared his list of potential dream opponents in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, pointing to both up-and-comers as well as some of WWE’s top Superstars.

Speaking on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Dominik Mysterio was quick to point to Randy Orton. He admitted he has always been a fan of Orton’s style and in-ring work.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve always said Randy Orton, just because I’ve always been a big fan and I love his style of work. But I think dream matches besides Randy [would be] someone like Andrade. I think me and him would — I just wrestled him very briefly on Monday, him and [Angel] Garza, but I would love to get in there a little bit longer with Andrade, Garza, Humberto [Carrillo]. I’d love to go one-on-one with Humberto. I think that would be absolutely phenomenal.”

Dominik Mysterio also named WWE Hall of Famer Edge as a top name he’d love to compete against before turning his attention to Superstars on NXT’s roster:

“I’ve worked with Seth [Rollins]. I’d love to wrestle Roman [Reigns]. I think that would be fun as well, but there’s so many guys, and guys in NXT like Adam Cole, guys like Austin Theory. There are so many people I’d love to work with, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

One name that was notably missing from Dominik Mysterio’s list was his father, Rey Mysterio. However, a potential father vs. son matchup could be in the future for both Mysterios if Dominik gets his way.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

Fans of Scott Hall's are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio Lists His WWE Dream Opponents

Dominik Mysterio has shared his list of potential dream opponents in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, pointing to both up-and-comers...
Read more
NXT

Ember Moon Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Recovery

Ember Moon has revealed that a certain WWE Hall of Famer helped her recover from a ruptured Achilles injury. According to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aleister Black On His New Theme Music, Recent Heel Turn

WWE Superstar Aleister Black has addressed his recent heel turn and new theme music. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Black admitted he loved his...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kevin Owens Discusses WWE Potentially Hosting Live Events During Coronavirus Pandemic

Kevin Owens has shared his thoughts on WWE hosting live shows with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Owens previously took a hiatus...
Read more
WWE

Dominik Mysterio Talks Potential Match With Father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio made an impressive debut at the SummerSlam event and since then he has gone on to wrestle several more matches...
Read more
Impact

James Storm Explains Why He Left Impact Wrestling

James Storm was one of the stars who helped build TNA and he spent almost 15 years in the promotion in his...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Reveals He Wasn’t Originally Going To Win The TNT Championship

Brodie Lee has had a successful stint in AEW so far which includes leading his own group filled with many talented stars...
Read more
WWE

SmackDown Star To Make Appearance On Raw, Cross Brand Battle Royal Announced

WWE has announced a number of interesting matches and segments for this week's special draft edition of Monday Night Raw including a...
Read more
NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

Fans of Scott Hall's are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC