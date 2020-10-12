Dominik Mysterio Lists His WWE Dream Opponents

Dominik Mysterio has shared his list of potential dream opponents in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, pointing to both up-and-comers as well as some of WWE’s top Superstars.

Speaking on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Dominik Mysterio was quick to point to Randy Orton. He admitted he has always been a fan of Orton’s style and in-ring work.

“I’ve always said Randy Orton, just because I’ve always been a big fan and I love his style of work. But I think dream matches besides Randy [would be] someone like Andrade. I think me and him would — I just wrestled him very briefly on Monday, him and [Angel] Garza, but I would love to get in there a little bit longer with Andrade, Garza, Humberto [Carrillo]. I’d love to go one-on-one with Humberto. I think that would be absolutely phenomenal.”

Dominik Mysterio also named WWE Hall of Famer Edge as a top name he’d love to compete against before turning his attention to Superstars on NXT’s roster:

“I’ve worked with Seth [Rollins]. I’d love to wrestle Roman [Reigns]. I think that would be fun as well, but there’s so many guys, and guys in NXT like Adam Cole, guys like Austin Theory. There are so many people I’d love to work with, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

One name that was notably missing from Dominik Mysterio’s list was his father, Rey Mysterio. However, a potential father vs. son matchup could be in the future for both Mysterios if Dominik gets his way.