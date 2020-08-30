Sunday, August 30, 2020

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon’s Response To His Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his pro-wrestling debut at SummerSlam.

By Ian Carey
Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020. The match occurred 15 years after his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero met at SummerSlam 2005 with custody of Dominik on the line. Dominik recently spoke to Talk Sport about the reaction backstage from Vince McMahon and others to his debut.

“The reaction backstage was crazy. I got very emotional, hugged my mum, hugged my dad, hugged Jamie, Seth – the whole deal. Everyone was very happy and clapping for me, so it was a surreal moment,” Dominik described the backstage atmosphere after his debut.

- Advertisement -

Dominik also discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to his debut during the interview.

“I definitely gave the bossman [Vince McMahon] a hug afterwards and thanked him for the opportunity. It was just a crazy experience,” Dominik continued. “From seeing other people and other wrestlers finish their matches and walk through gorilla and hug Vince and stuff like that, having that be my turn to do it… I’m forever grateful.”

Dominik will team with his father tonight to take on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy at Payback. Tomorrow night on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will face each other in singles competition.

Dominik also spoke about how he feels it was Vince McMahon’s decision to bring him into the storyline.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know what people think, but I wasn’t asking for things or begging my dad, so I think me being brought into this storyline and being put in the position I was put in was definitely coming from someone that has a lot of power and my guess is that would be Vince. I’m very grateful.”

The full interview can be read here.

Trending Articles

AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Lance Archer on Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m gonna kick you in the back of the knee and take your face off your head.”

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, with...
Read more
AEW

Lance Archer Talks AEW Ratings amid Television Slot Changes

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The 'Murderhawk Monster' answered a litany of questions on the show,...
Read more
NXT

Triple H Gives Details On NXT UK Return

The NXT UK brand is returning but things will be a little different. Triple H spoke to Metro recently about the return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon’s Response To His Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020. The match occurred 15 years after his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the title role in Black Panther, died recently after secretly battling colon cancer for 4...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
AEW

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE 'Retribution' angle. The Retribution have...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On WCW’s Policy For Hiring ECW Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about hiring wrestlers from ECW to bring into WCW. According...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC