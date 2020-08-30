Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon’s Response To His Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020. The match occurred 15 years after his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero met at SummerSlam 2005 with custody of Dominik on the line. Dominik recently spoke to Talk Sport about the reaction backstage from Vince McMahon and others to his debut.

“The reaction backstage was crazy. I got very emotional, hugged my mum, hugged my dad, hugged Jamie, Seth – the whole deal. Everyone was very happy and clapping for me, so it was a surreal moment,” Dominik described the backstage atmosphere after his debut.

Dominik also discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to his debut during the interview.

“I definitely gave the bossman [Vince McMahon] a hug afterwards and thanked him for the opportunity. It was just a crazy experience,” Dominik continued. “From seeing other people and other wrestlers finish their matches and walk through gorilla and hug Vince and stuff like that, having that be my turn to do it… I’m forever grateful.”

Dominik will team with his father tonight to take on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy at Payback. Tomorrow night on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will face each other in singles competition.

Dominik also spoke about how he feels it was Vince McMahon’s decision to bring him into the storyline.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know what people think, but I wasn’t asking for things or begging my dad, so I think me being brought into this storyline and being put in the position I was put in was definitely coming from someone that has a lot of power and my guess is that would be Vince. I’m very grateful.”

