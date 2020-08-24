Dominik Mysterio On Wishing Eddie Guerrero Could Have Seen His Debut

Dominik Mysterio had his first official pro-wrestling match last night at SummerSlam. The 23-year-old was defeated by Seth Rollins. In a WWE social media exclusive interview, Dominik talked about how he wished Eddie Guerrero was still alive to have seen his debut match.

“I wish Eddie was here, that would have been something else too man. I wish he was here to see this, I think it would have been cool to see his reaction to me debuting 15 years later from him and my Dad having a match for me.”

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s SummerSlam 2005 match carried the stipulation that the winner gained custody of Dominik. In storyline, Eddie was actually revealed as Dominik’s biological father.

“I saw his relationship with my Dad and they were best friends. Every time WWE would have house shows in San Diego, he would stay at our house and he didn’t like to because I guess it was something personal to him and staying in other people’s homes, their own privacy, and stuff. But my Mom forced him, that’s the Mexican in her, she’s like ‘no, no, no, you have to come to my house.'”

“I remember waking up in the morning and having breakfast burritos with them. He always treated me so well with all the stuff that we did and our angle. I think it would have just been cool to have him here,” Dominik continued.

