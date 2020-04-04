Donald Trump Gives Vince McMahon & Others Timeline For Return Of Fans To Events

Donald Trump revealed to Vince McMahon & sports commissioners across the USA when fans might be able to attend live events again.

The White House and US President Donald Trump held a conference call with commissioners from major sports leagues in the United States today. Vince McMahon represented WWE on the call. The topic of conversation was how the ongoing global pandemic is impacting sports in the country.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trump told those on the call that he hopes to have fans back in stadiums, arenas, and at live events by August or September. It is not clear, however, if medical experts agree with this timeline.

Donald Trump also told commissioners that he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, though it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/EFqDryGlTQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Vince McMahon Joins Conference Call With Donald Trump & Sports Commissioners

In addition to Vince McMahon, Dana White was on the call representing the UFC, Adam Silver representing the NBA, Rob Manfred representing MLB, Roger Goodell representing the NFL, Gary Bettman representing the NHL, Jay Monahan representing the PGA Tour, John Middlebrook or Jim France representing NASCAR, Don Garber representing MLS and Cathy Engelbert representing the WNBA.

Most major sporting leagues across the United States have currently suspended ongoing play. The UFC, however, is still hoping to present its UFC 249 PPV. Vince McMahon and WWE have been filming content on closed-sets with no fans in attendance.