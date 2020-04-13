Drake Maverick On His In-Ring Return, Thanks William Regal

Drake Maverick has opened up about his return to the ring as a competitor in the NXT Cruiserweight Tournament.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick is gearing up for an in-ring return. Maverick will be taking part in WWE’s recently announced Cruiserweight Tournament. The tournament will crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. This decision was made as the current champion Jordan Devlin is unable to travel due to the coronavirus virus.

Taking to his Twitter account, Maverick uploaded a video reflecting on his impending return to action. He shared how, after his matchup with Mike Kanellis on 205 Live, he promised himself he wouldn’t compete in a WWE ring again. However, he “got the bug” to wrestle, admitting there’s no other feeling than the support of the WWE Universe.

Maverick revealed how “[…] since then, I’ve been knocking on the doors about being an in-ring competitor…and that wasn’t working out for me.” This lack of progress caused him to suffer from self-doubt before finally being announced for the upcoming Tournament.

Notably, Drake Maverick shared that NXT General Manager William Regal will be taking over the WWE Cruiserweight division going forward. He took the opportunity to thank Regal for taking the reins as he attempts to capture the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

“There’s a lot of hunger in here that I don’t think I’ve been able to express or show the WWE Universe, and I’m not taking this opportunity lightly,” he said. “And that’s all it is: It’s an opportunity. But I’m not coming here underconfident. I’m not entering the tournament with anything on my mind but being a winner. I’m gonna be the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.