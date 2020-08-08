Saturday, August 8, 2020

Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Title Reign

By Andrew Ravens
Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE)

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned Brock Lesnar but has also faced challenges during his reign. 

He did an interview with TV Insider to talk about various topics including this year’s SummerSlam and his reign as WWE Champion. 

- Advertisement -

His time as the top champion has come under fire for not being a drawing champion with television ratings although WWE is in the COVID-19 era. 

“It would certainly be unique, which is what it’s all about right now. We’re trying to catch people’s attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention.”

“The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think that because of this, when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters.”

The WWE Champion is slated to defend the title against Randy Orton in one of the top matches on the card for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event. 

WWE has yet to name the main event for the show, but this is certainly a contest that is worthy of that spot. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Reveals Why WWE Try To Keep Their TV Matches Short

Former WWE Agent Arn Anderson recently discussed WWE's penchant for shorter television matches in the modern era. Whilst Anderson did talk about...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly. 
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Title Reign

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned Brock Lesnar but has also faced challenges during his reign. 
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Talks RAW Underground, Initial Boost For WWE TV Ratings

Seth Rollins is one of the first WWE stars to give his take on the latest concept created by Vince McMahon, which...
Read more
WWE

Big Show On Challenges Of Wrestling Without Real WWE Crowd

The Big Show is making the media rounds to help promote Netflix's Game On: A Comedy Crossover, and his series, The Big...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Reveals Why WWE Try To Keep Their TV Matches Short

Former WWE Agent Arn Anderson recently discussed WWE's penchant for shorter television matches in the modern era. Whilst Anderson did talk about...
Read more
Impact

Jim Cornette Talks Dixie Carter’s ‘Creative Influence’ on TNA

Pro wrestling personality and former TNA backstage employee Jim Cornette recently discussed Dixie Carter and her influence on the TNA product. Cornette...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Comments On Upcoming Match At TakeOver XXX

Pat McAfee recently appeared on ESPN's Get Up and spoke about his upcoming match at TakeOver XXX against Adam Cole.
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com...
Read more
Wrestling News

MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC