Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Title Reign

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned Brock Lesnar but has also faced challenges during his reign.

He did an interview with TV Insider to talk about various topics including this year’s SummerSlam and his reign as WWE Champion.

His time as the top champion has come under fire for not being a drawing champion with television ratings although WWE is in the COVID-19 era.

“It would certainly be unique, which is what it’s all about right now. We’re trying to catch people’s attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention.”

“The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think that because of this, when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters.”

The WWE Champion is slated to defend the title against Randy Orton in one of the top matches on the card for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

WWE has yet to name the main event for the show, but this is certainly a contest that is worthy of that spot.