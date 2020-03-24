Drew McIntyre Calls Brock Lesnar An “Elite Level” Superstar

Drew McIntyre had high praise for his WrestleMania 36 opponent Brock Lesnar during an interview with TalkSport.com, claiming that he hasn’t met another Superstar that “gets it” the way Lesnar does. He also touched on Jon Moxley’s negative comments on “The Beast Incarnate.” Moxley, formerly WWE’s Dean Ambrose, and Lesnar tangled in a matchup back at WrestleMania 32.

“I don’t know what happened with Ambrose and their situation. He’s somebody that I’m friends with and I had so many great matches with, so I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look.”

Drew McIntyre Thinks Brock Lesnar Is On An “Elite Level”

Reflecting on Lesnar’s instruction for him to pick up the WWE title during a recent RAW segment, McIntyre shared how he was “so into it!” He explained how Lesnar felt that the moment was right and gave him the nod to grab the belt. “The camera just picked it up, but that’s how much he’s invested in this. He made that call because he felt the crowd. Nobody one, sells like Brock Lesnar and two, feels a crowd like Brock Lesnar.”

McIntyre continued, “In my experience of anyone I’ve been in the ring with – and even talking with him backstage – in terms of learning it’s like wow… this guy gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to. There’s a superstar level and being over level, and then there’s the elite level that very few people get to.”

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



Drew McIntyre earned his opportunity against Lesnar by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup back in January. He faces Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36, which takes place on April 4 and April 5.

The show will take place from multiple locations and will be pre-recorded due to the current coronavirus pandemic.