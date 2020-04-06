Drew McIntyre & Tyson Fury Hyping Potential WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre hasn’t even been WWE Champion for 24 hours but he already has challengers lining up for a shot at his title.

McIntyre spoke with Talk Sport after footage of him winning the title had aired and set-up a possible title defense against heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

“I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show,” McIntyre said.

Fury is no stranger to facing top WWE stars. He defeated current Universal Champion Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel via count-out. Fury was also rumored to be in line to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year as well.

“Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’ He didn’t care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me,” the new champion continued. “Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’.”

Fury, not one to stay quiet when another fighter is dropping his name, accepted McIntyre’s challenge. He even has an idea about where this bout could take place.

“Drew McIntyre has called me out after his WWE Wrestlemania 36 victory. First, I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly, I accept his challenge: any time, any place, anywhere. Europe/London.”

Drew McIntyre Championship Statistics

Drew McIntyre reached the ‘top of the mountain’ Sunday night by dethroning Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion. It’s his first World Championship in WWE, but the 34-year-old stud has held a lot of gold during his 19 years in the pro wrestling industry.

