Drew McIntyre Competes After Raw Goes Off Air (Video)

This week’s episode of Raw saw Paul Heyman hyping Brock Lesnar’s upcoming matches but his WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre was kept off the show.

McIntyre still took part in the episode but he appeared in a pre-recorded video with Charly Caruso where he talked about his career in WWE so far and claimed that he will fulfill his destiny at WrestleMania 36.

Though the Scottish Psychopath did make a live appearance after the show went off air and he competed in a one on one dark match against the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

Drew apparently cut a promo before his bout with the former Universal Champion and the crowd was hugely behind the former NXT star.

The finish of the match saw Drew McIntyre picking up a pinfall victory over Rollins after hitting him with a Claymore kick. Below are some photos and videos of the bout:

For anyone that wants to know, the dark match was McIntyre Vs. Rollins. Crowd was hyped when McIntyre talked. McIntyre even got them to chant “tiny balls” at Rollins #RAW — Allan Albert (@Allan_J_Albert) February 25, 2020

It’s worth mentioning here that Seth pulled double duty during the night and he had also competed against Montez Ford of the Street Profits during the broadcast of the show.

Drew McIntyre has chosen Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania after winning Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Seth Rollins’ match for the show has not been announced yet but he is likely to face Kevin Owens at the event.