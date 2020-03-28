Drew McIntyre Credits ‘Genius’ Brock Lesnar For Royal Rumble Reaction

Drew McIntyre has credited Brock Lesnar's "genius" contribution to the Royal Rumble match in helping to firmly establish him as a credible contender.

Lesnar would be the first Superstar to enter the Rumble matchup. He then decimated pretty much every Superstar that tried to eliminate him. Superstars were doing all they could to conquer “The Beast Incarnate” but all failed. Except for McIntyre.

“If it wasn’t for that story that went in there to build Brock up as the monster he truly is, which in turn made Drew McIntyre when I put him out, that’s the reason the reaction was so big,” McIntyre explained to talkSPORT. “He made sure that story was told correctly. Watching him put that together, watching him at work, that was the first time I went ‘wow, this guy is really a genius’.

Drew McIntyre previously shared how he didn’t know he would be winning the Rumble matchup until the day of the event. With his victory, McIntyre earned himself an opportunity at Lesnar and the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 will air on April 4 and April 5. The “Show of Shows” was originally meant to take place at Raymond James Stadium. The coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to instead pre-record the show from multiple locations.