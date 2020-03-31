Drew McIntyre Defends WrestleMania 36, Making It A Two-Day Event

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has discussed WWE's decision to continue with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus pandemic as well as turning it into a two-day event.

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre believes that WWE has done the right thing by splitting WrestleMania 36 across two nights. McIntyre shared his thoughts on the subject during an interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“Yeah. I think WrestleMania would be good over two days. Especially if we’re gonna do it the way we’ve done it for the past few years, because it’s too long (for one),” McIntyre explained. “But also, it’s once a year and the fans look forward to it, and generally they travel from all over the world.”

He continued, “To spread that over two days to give them something really big to look forward to, so you have that one night and you’re talking about it the next day, and you’re all excited like “Oh I want to do it again.” Then you will be able to do it again the next day and it’ll give you an even bigger memory when you’re going home.”

Drew McIntyre Defends Delivering WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre argued that this year is an ideal time to test out a two-day event. He noted how spreading it across a weekend gives people something to look forward to, especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this is the ideal year to start it and test it out. Spreading it out over two days gives people something to look forward to in these times, but going forward I really think it would be a good model so it’s not overkill.”

Drew McIntyre competes against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36. The event was initially intended to take place on April 5 from Raymond Jams Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The coronavirus outbreak forced WWE to relocate, eventually pre-recording the event. “The Show of Shows” now takes place on April 4 and April 5.