Drew McIntyre Dethrones Brock Lesnar As WWE Champion

The reign as WWE Champion for Brock Lesnar is over as Drew McIntyre has dethroned him.

McIntyre did so at the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida. This marks the first world title that he has held under the WWE banner.

The match was all about finishers. In a short match, Lesnar hit three F5’s while McIntyre connected with four Claymore Kicks to win the title.

This comes after McIntyre won the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas. In fact, with the help of Ricochet, McIntyre eliminated “The Beast” from the contest.

As a result of that victory, McIntyre cashed in his ticket to challenge Lesnar for the strap at the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Lesnar’s reign as WWE Champion started on October 4, 2019 when he beat Kofi Kingston for it on Friday Night SmackDown. This show marked the first episode on FOX and the 20 Anniversary Show.

In recent months, McIntyre has turned into a big babyface for the company. With this win, it only solidified his position in the company going forward as the face of the red brand.

