Drew McIntyre On Being The First British-Born WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and spoke about being the first British-born WWE Champion.

“Yeah, it felt incredible,” McIntyre said. “It was a dream of mine when I first came to America. I was just surprised that no Brit had ever won the title before especially the Bulldog. Regal was on a bit of a run and never quite pulled it off. Wade Barrett was on a run with the Nexus, I thought he’d do it and I’d have been happy for him but never pulled it off.”

“To be the first Brit just blew my mind,” he continued. “I really did take a moment sitting in the office here when I had the title, which I keep by my side at all times. Looking at it like ‘wow, that’s my life’s work.'”

“To see the world’s response was insane but to see the UK in particular, the way they reacted, mainstream media. I remember the BBC, the biggest media outlet in the UK, the special report that day, the two top headlines were Queen gives a speech and Drew McIntyre becomes first British Champion.”

