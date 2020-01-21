Drew McIntyre On Changing His Character, Embracing The “Real” Him

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has opened up about how he has been changing his on-screen character, wanting to show the world the "real" Drew McIntyre.

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has opened up about his recent on-screen character changes. In an interview with Corey Graves for the After The Bell podcast, McIntyre acknowledged how he has been showing the real Drew Galloway in recent performances.

“I am psychotic when it comes to that and my drive. I didn’t necessarily love the ‘Scottish Psychopath’ name because I wasn’t necessarily doing psychotic on television,” McIntyre confessed. “But the real Drew Galloway is psychotic in his drive. This is what I always wanted to do, and I did let that huge opportunity slip away. And I don’t regret it; like I say, all the ups and downs have led me to the man I am today and the position that I’m in. To be ready for every opportunity that’s given to me.”

“Show Them The Real Drew McIntyre”

Reflecting on his character evolution, McIntyre spoke about how he has been actively “eliminating complacency” over the past few months. He addressed how his character motivation was muddled and confused. Now, however, he has been given the green light to showcase the “real Drew Galloway.”

“[…] suddenly I was just talking about eating carcasses for a brief period, and then I was buddies with a bunch of guys, which wasn’t the real Drew. And over the past couple of months, I’ve been given the okay to ‘Hey, show them the real Drew Galloway. Show them the real Drew McIntyre. You’ve noticed things have started to change. I heard you in one of your rants about, ‘Let people be themselves.’ What you’re seeing right now on television? That’s Drew Galloway; that’s Drew McIntyre.’”

McIntyre previously shared his Royal Rumble ambitions in a WWE backstage exclusive. He explained how not one World Champion has ever given him an opportunity during his entire WWE career. Because of this, he is committed to earning his chance by winning the Royal Rumble match.

