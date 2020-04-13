Drew McIntyre On How He Reacted To His WWE Firing

Drew McIntyre is at the top of the wrestling world right now after defeating Brock Lesnar and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center.

However, he had hit rock bottom at a point and the former champion did not know what the future held for him after becoming a jobber and then subsequently getting released from the company in 2014.

McIntyre talked about the time during his interview with The Guardian. Revealing his reaction to his WWE firing, the former TNA star said that he blamed his own self for it:

“When I was fired I told myself: ‘This is on you.’ The only person I had to blame was myself. I said: ‘This was the dream you wanted. You’re gonna have to prove to everybody you are who they thought you were in the beginning.’ “

Also Read: Undertaker Opens Up About Boneyard Match In Rare Interview

Drew McIntyre went on to say that after this, he started working as hard as he can. He travelled as much as he could and took every booking he got to build himself back up:

“And from that moment on, I was in the gym, working as hard as I could. I was travelling as much as I could. Anybody who would have me, I would wrestle for them. Any interview I could do to practise getting better at situations like this, I would do, just to build myself up in every possible area.”

The hard work he put into his career finally paid off after McIntyre got rehired by WWE in 2017. After having a lengthy and successful run in NXT, he has finally achieved the biggest goal for any WWE star by main eventing WrestleMania and winning the world title.