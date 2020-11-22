Sunday, November 22, 2020

Drew McIntyre On Possibly Bringing Back His Old Theme Song

Drew McIntyre says he wants to bring it back for special occasions

By Anutosh Bajpai
Drew McIntyre as the WWE Champion. Image Credit: WWE.com
The old ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song of Drew McIntyre is considered to be one of the best themes in the history of the company and many believe that the current WWE Champion should bring it back.

The Scottish superstar recently had an interview with Battleground podcast where he talked about a number of things and also commented on the possibility of bringing back his old theme.

McIntyre explained that the theme is slower-paced compared to his current character but the former NXT champion said that he would like to bring it back for special occasions:

“Personally, I have visions of it coming back for a special occasion and then hopefully releasing it for download because it is talked about all the time. It was such a popular song. I personally think it’s great.

If you look up the ‘Broken Dreams’ lyrics and check the story, it kind of matches my career story, which is interesting. It’s just a little slow for me, right now. I love the bagpipes and war music. It doesn’t quite match the current Drew McIntyre, but I do want to bring it back for special occasions.”

Drew McIntyre recaptured the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton in a No Disqualification match during the November 16th edition of Raw.

He is now scheduled to face the Universal Champion ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns in a one on one match at the Survivor Series PPV this Sunday night.

