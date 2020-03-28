Drew McIntyre On Potentially Winning The WWE Championship Without An Audience

If Drew McIntyre does win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year, it will have to be in front of no live audience, however, the Scottish Star is trying to look at the bright side of the things.

The former NXT Champion recently had an interview with SuperSport.com where he talked about things like the coronavirus epidemic affecting the world and more.

Discussing his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar, McIntyre said that he had a vision for how it would go down in the stadium but he is trying to look at the bigger picture:

“I don’t think there are quite the words for it, I had visions for how it would go in that stadium…but right now, looking at the bigger picture, the fact that I’ve got the opportunity to fight for the WWE Title, after an 18-year journey, against Brock Lesnar, in the main event at WrestleMania.

This can be a moment of escape for everybody. Becoming the WWE Champion finally after 19 years, becoming the first British Champion, hopefully, will make people feel something on a deeper level” said McIntyre. “And that is very important to me too.”

The Raw star also explained how WWE’s services are important in the current situation, saying that whatever entertainment gets your mind off of things is very essential right now.

Drew McIntyre said that people should stick to whatever form of entertainment they like because it’s good for everybody. You can check out his full interview at this link.