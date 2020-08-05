Drew McIntyre On RAW’s Ratings, Audience Investment

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has addressed RAW’s declining viewership and ratings in a recent interview with TVInsider.

McIntyre shared how the numbers don’t negatively affect him. He talked about how he’s personally been through so many ups and downs during his career, highlighting how there had been some real low points. Despite those troubles, he doesn’t “let it get to me or distract me from the goal at home.”

- Advertisement -

He noted how previous champions have allowed ratings to get to them. When they did, he shared how they “suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don’t allow it to get to me from that standpoint.”

McIntyre stressed how the WWE Universe is such a core component to their shows and that, during the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is “giving it all we can.” He added how everyone is “learning through this period.”

Drew McIntyre On Audience Investment & Character Depth

Drew McIntyre argued that the audience that has stuck with the show is getting to learn about their characters on a “deeper level.” McIntyre believes that this deeper investment and character understanding will boost viewership when WWE can finally permit fans once again.

“I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters. A lot of superstars are maximizing their opportunity in this environment.”

McIntyre continued, “Right now you can really develop your character on a deeper level through this unique lens. I think when we do get back in the arenas they will attract the attention of fans. I hear what is going on. I see what’s going on social media. Things are going well there, but they can also be better. Once we get back to normal, I think we’ll reach new heights as a company.”

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The event takes place on August 23.