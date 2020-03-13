Drew McIntyre On Unscripted Promos, Earning WWE’s Trust

Drew McIntyre has opened up about delivering unscripted promos in WWE, explaining how he was able to earn WWE's trust to do so.

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the promo freedoms WWE has afforded him. Speaking with the Gorilla Position Podcast, McIntyre confessed it’s more natural for him to deliver a promo without a script.

“It’s way more natural for me to go out there without a script, just bullet points, have a laugh and get the crowd involved than it was during the first time I returned to Raw and was talking about eating carcasses, which no-one could relate to because no-one talks like that in real life.”

Drew McIntyre On Paul Heyman & Earning Trust

Drew McIntyre shared how Paul Heyman is an individual who knows what he is capable of. He highlighted Heyman’s knowledge of his work outside of WWE contributed to his current promo work.

“Paul Heyman is certainly someone who knows what I’m all about, what I’m capable of and what I’d done outside the company,” he explained. “I don’t think the boss had ever seen me just let loose on the mic.”

Reflecting on getting to this point of trust, McIntyre noted how it started small. At first, he was allowed to deliver unscripted promos for smaller segments. Over time, he earned enough trust to do deliver them for more significant moments.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.