Drew McIntyre On Where He Would Be If He Wasn’t Fired From WWE In 2014

Drew McIntyre recently had an interview with Sporting News ahead of his WrestleMania 36 clash with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar this Sunday night.

During the interview, the former NXT Champion talked about his WWE journey in detail. When asked where he would be if he hadn’t been released by WWE in 2014, the Scottish star said he surely won’t be in the position he is now:

“Not where I’m at now, that’s for sure. I think for a number of reasons, I think if you transition me from the 3MB guy to fighting for the WWE title, the fans wouldn’t have bought it because of the way I was positioned for such a long time.

McIntyre then explained that it would have been difficult to get where he is now without being away from WWE where he was allowed to grow and try things at smaller stages first.

Drew McIntyre On Becoming The First Scottish-Born WWE Champion

The former IC Champion was also asked what it would mean for him to become the first Scottish born wrestler to win the WWE championship and Drew McIntyre said that it would mean everything because it has been his goal since he was a kid:

“Everything. That was a goal of mine before I got signed to WWE and ever since I was a kid. It’s just not being the (first) Scottish-born (champion) even though that’s really cool as there’s only, like, like, 5 million Scots in the world, which is crazy considering our unique history”

McIntyre continued by claiming it would be a very special deal to become the first person from UK to win the Royal Rumble and then the WWE Championship and inspire the people over there. You can check out his full interview at this link.