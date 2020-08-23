Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Unscripted Moment At WrestleMania 36

Sunday, August 23, 2020

By Anutosh Bajpai
Drew McIntyre got emotional after his win at WrestleMania 36
Drew McIntyre got emotional after his win at WrestleMania 36

His WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 marked the culmination of a long journey for Drew McIntyre who redeemed himself with years of hard work and persistence.

However, the happiness of his title win triumphed the Scottish Psychopath’s business sense for a moment after his big win and the former NXT Champion broke the WWE rule of not looking at the camera.

McIntyre talked about the unscripted moment during his recent interview with BBC.com and the WWE Champion said that he couldn’t help himself because it was the only way he could connect with the audience:

“It was the last scene of Wrestlemania and I needed to do something. I crawled to the camera and broke the law of wrestling – you’re not supposed to look in the camera, don’t stare down the screen.

I couldn’t help myself because it was the only way I could connect with the audience at home and I just thanked them for supporting me on my journey to the top and thanked them for choosing WWE in these difficult times.” said Drew McIntyre. “Millions of people tuned in as an escape.”

Drew McIntyre Wants To Face The Undertaker

McIntyre also talked about being mentored by The Undertaker during his early days. Drew revealed that he was told to listen to nobody except the Dead Man and expressed the desire to face the legend before he retires:

“I was told to listen to nobody except The Undertaker, so I would harass him all the time for advice. Sometimes it sounded like he was talking in riddles because he spoke at such an advanced level. An absolute legend. I think he has one more match left in him and it has to be with Drew McIntyre.”

The WWE Champion is currently set to defend his title against Randy Orton in a singles match at tonight’s SummerSlam PPV. We will be providing coverage of the special event starting with the SummerSlam Pre-Show at 5 PM EST.

