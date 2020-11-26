Drew McIntyre Promises To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Get WWE To Host Major Show In The UK

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre intends to “harass” Vince McMahon until WWE hosts a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

“My goal is to make it happen in future and it’s going to happen because I’m gonna harass [WWE chief executive] Vince McMahon until it does,” McIntyre revealed in an interview with The Scotsman. “I talk a lot of crap online with Tyson Fury and Chris Sutton in particular – but whatever it takes to get the UK a significant PPV I’ll do.”

McIntyre went on to divulge he has plans in place that he won’t publicly talk about just yet. However, he stressed that one plan “[…] that WILL happen, is getting a WWE PPV back to the UK.”

McIntyre has been vocal in the past about his desire to see WWE return to the United Kingdom with a major event. The last time WWE did so was for its SummerSlam pay-per-view way back in 1992.

Drew McIntyre recently competed in a Champion vs. Champion matchup at WWE’s Survivor Series event. He faced off against SmackDown’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Despite his best efforts, however, McIntyre would lose the match following interference from Jey Uso. Reigns would then sink in a guillotine choke on McIntyre, who passed out.