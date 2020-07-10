Drew McIntyre Pushed For Heath Slater To Make Recent WWE RAW Return

It turns out that Drew McIntyre had a lot to do with the latest and final appearance for Heath Slater in WWE.

Slater, who was released by WWE in April, made a surprise appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW to be part of the opening segment as Dolph Ziggler brought Slater out to do a promo with the WWE Champion.

Eventually, it led to McIntyre quickly beating Slater in a singles match. They made up after the match once McIntyre saved Slater.

While doing an interview with talkSPORT, McIntyre revealed that he called up Slater about doing another match in WWE before his non-compete expires.

“The moment at the end was very special and I was very much pushing for that idea to happen,” McIntyre started. “I think I saw something on the internet saying I was behind it and I’m thinking how are they getting this information?! But yeah, I played a big part in making it happen and to be honest, Heath was a little bit against it and I spoke to my wife right before the phone call I made to Heath to try and convince him to come onto the show for the segment.

McIntyre continued by noting how his wife told him to remember how he felt when he was released and not sure what was next for him. He noted that Slater appreciated the opportunity with WWE and has mentally he has moved on.

McIntyre continued, “[Heath Slater’s] ready for the next stage and he’s not sure about going backwards, so I made it clear to him like ‘trust me, this isn’t going to be like anything you’ve done.’”

McIntyre added that Slater has been working hard and people will get to see what he looks like now and it also advances their story so everybody won from that segment.

“We finally got him on board and got him on the show – he absolutely killed it, like I knew he would.”