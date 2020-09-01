Drew McIntyre Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

The next challenger to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be Randy Orton and it’s the first match to be added to the card of the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event.

During Monday’s episode of RAW from Orlando, Florida on the USA Network, WWE held three separate singles matches with the winners of those bouts advancing to a Triple Threat Match later in the show.

The singles matches were Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. The winners of these bouts were Lee, Orton, and Rollins.

In the main event, the three stars battled it out with Orton coming out on top. Because Orton was victorious, he earned the right to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title.

McIntyre didn’t have a match booked at this past Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event due to an injury storyline thanks to Orton hitting him with a punt kick to the head last week on Raw. At this same show, the former WWE Champion put over the ex-NXT Champion in a clean finish.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020.