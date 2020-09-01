Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Drew McIntyre Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Drew McIntyre has his next opponent

By Andrew Ravens
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre

The next challenger to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be Randy Orton and it’s the first match to be added to the card of the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. 

During Monday’s episode of RAW from Orlando, Florida on the USA Network, WWE held three separate singles matches with the winners of those bouts advancing to a Triple Threat Match later in the show. 

- Advertisement -

The singles matches were Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. The winners of these bouts were Lee, Orton, and Rollins. 

In the main event, the three stars battled it out with Orton coming out on top. Because Orton was victorious, he earned the right to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title. 

McIntyre didn’t have a match booked at this past Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event due to an injury storyline thanks to Orton hitting him with a punt kick to the head last week on Raw. At this same show, the former WWE Champion put over the ex-NXT Champion in a clean finish. 

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Universal Title, Keith Lee vs. Orton

WWE Payback aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. The Fiend put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman...
Read more
Wrestling News

Storyline Plans For Roman Reigns As Universal Champion (Report)

Roman Reigns returned to in-ring competition during last night's Payback event, winning the WWE Universal Championship. He signed his contract late into...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On What WWE Had Planned For Him If He Re-Signed

Matt Hardy recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and mentioned what he feels WWE would have done with him had he re-signed...
Read more
WWE

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE failed to come to terms on a new agreement. The news was...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Signs 5 Wrestlers From EVOLVE (Report)

WWE purchased independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE this summer. Some of the promotion's events are already available on the WWE Network.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre's...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

The next challenger to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be Randy Orton and it’s the first match to be added to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Netflix Not Renewing “The Big Show Show” For Second Season

Fans of The Big Show’s sitcom on Netflix can stop wondering if the show will be back for a second season. 
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Suffers Torn Triceps During Payback Match

Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio is on the sidelines with a torn triceps.  On Monday evening, WWE issued a statement on...
Read more
WWE

Bellator MMA President Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar

Now that Brock Lesnar is a free agent, interest for his services inside of the cage is starting to come out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Has Harsh Response To Fan Who Says He’s Being Pushed Down People’s Throats

Roman Reigns is heeling it up on both WWE television and social media.  A fan was complaining on Twitter...
Read more
AEW

Broken Rules Match Announced For AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event and it’s certain to be an extreme...
Read more
WWE

Mauro Ranallo Has Finished Up With WWE

Mauro Ranallo's second stint with has come to an end. The iconic voice of WWE's NXT brand has already finished up with...
Read more
WWE

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE failed to come to terms on a new agreement. The news was...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Signs 5 Wrestlers From EVOLVE (Report)

WWE purchased independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE this summer. Some of the promotion's events are already available on the WWE Network.
Read more
WWE

Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” Returning This Weekend

Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" interview series will return to the WWE Network this weekend. WWE announced today that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Wade Barrett Negotiating With WWE For Full-Time Return

Wade Barrett returned to WWE recently to work at the NXT commentary booth last week. Mauro Ranallo is out dealing with a...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC