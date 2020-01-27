Drew McIntyre Reflects On His Men’s Royal Rumble Victory

Last night, RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre emerged victorious from the 2020 Royal Rumble matchup. The opportunity to compete at WrestleMania came down to McIntyre and Roman Reigns. After his win, he caught up with Charly Caruso backstage for a WWE.com exclusive interview.

Drew McIntyre Dedicates His Win

When asked how he felt having won the Royal Rumble for the first time, and earning his championship opportunity, an emotional McIntyre replied:

“I can’t find the words, there’s literally no words. The past 18 years, the past 12 years in America, every up, every down, every single second was worth it after that moment when I threw Roman out and I heard 40,000 people react the way they reacted, and I’m going to WrestleMania.”

He continued, “The first person that came to mind was my wife. You don’t really think about it when you’re on the road—the fans don’t—but we’re away from our family all the time. You know, they endure as much as we endure on the road, and we give so much of ourselves to the fans, and we give it willingly, this is our dream. You know, and they’re the ones holding the fort at home. So, this one’s for her, and I’m going to WrestleMania.”

McIntyre’s Choice

Drew McIntyre now has a choice as to which championship he wishes to contend for. He recently expressed his interest in facing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It’s worth noting that McIntyre eliminated a dominant Lesnar from last night’s Rumble after entering the fray.

“If I won the Rumble, it’s the same guy I’ve had in mind for years. I’d fight Brock Lesnar in a second,” McIntyre declared. “A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn’t want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him. I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight.”