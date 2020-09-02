Drew McIntyre Responds To Tyson Fury’s Challenge

Tyson Fury recently issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre. Fury, who defeated Braun Strowman via Count Out last year at Crown Jewel last year, took to Twitter to post a video challenge to the WWE champion, who has since responded.

“Drew, where are you, Drew? You big sh**house. Don’t make excuses, cracked jaws or not. Let’s fight. Let’s get it on, chump. You got kicked in the jaw in a broken jaw, imagine what this big fist will do to your jaw? Shatter it in a million pieces.”

“You have before the Wilder fight, after the Wilder fight, or before the AJ fight but don’t be a sh**house Drew, let’s get it on, chump.”

McIntyre has since issued a response to the boxing champion. He noted that before he gets to Fury, he has some unfinished business to attend to on RAW.

Unlike you Tyson, I don't duck a challenge. I'm a fighting Champion. Before I get to you I have some very personal business to handle on #WWERAW — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 2, 2020

This week on RAW, Randy Orton won a triple threat match to earn a championship rematch at Clash of Champions against Drew. At SummerSlam, McIntyre defeated Orton with a backslide pinning combination.

McIntyre originally called out Fury shortly after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

“I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show,” McIntyre said.