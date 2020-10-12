Drew McIntyre Responds To Wade Barrett Threatening To Batter & Humiliate Him

NXT announcer Wade Barrett continues to talk trash about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Barrett told Digital Spy last week that he could be lured out of retirement by the prospect of challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

“The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre,” said Barrett. “So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.”

Barrett is now antagonizing McIntyre and playing mind games with the champ. They lived together earlier in their careers and he recalls mercilessly bullying the champ.

He told BT Sport, “The truth is, he knows I can batter and humiliate him. Whenever I feel like I’m ready, it isn’t a question of Drew McIntyre calling me out. Whenever I’m ready, I can just step in the ring and take whatever i want from him. He knows that. He’s aware of it. And one day, perhaps, the world might see it.”

You can see footage of Barrett’s comments in the tweet embedded below.

Drew McIntyre has since replied to the tweet, telling Barrett, “Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do”

Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do https://t.co/lt6JSscFK0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 12, 2020

Drew McIntyre was the #1 pick in the 2020 WWE Draft. He will remain on the Raw brand. He’s been WWE Champion since dethroning Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.