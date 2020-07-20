Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title At Extreme Rules

The unique clash between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler is in the books.

McIntyre was able to successfully retain the WWE Championship in his latest title defense at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida.

After weeks of build-up to what the exact stipulation would be, it turns out that it was an Extreme Rules Match only for Ziggler. Thus, it saw Ziggler use any weapon he wanted while McIntyre tried to fight him in an actual wrestling match.

One of the highlights of the match saw Ziggler hit an elbow drop off the top rope onto McIntyre through a table on the floor.

Ziggler brought the fight to the champion but in the end, it was McIntyre standing tall by hitting the Claymore Kick for the win.

This championship match was booked back on the June 22nd episode of RAW when Ziggler made a surprise appearance on the show where he revealed that due to the trade involving AJ Styles being moved to Friday Night SmackDown, RAW was able to select two SmackDown stars. It ended up being Ziggler and Robert Roode being moved as a result.

Ziggler had been hyping the stipulation as a first-ever type of match.

What a concept.



This #WWEChampionship bout will be an #ExtremeRules Match … for @HEELZiggler ONLY!



If @DMcIntyreWWE does anything outside the rules of a normal singles match, we'll have a NEW #WWEChampion. pic.twitter.com/pPjojItddh — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020

