Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title At SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was built as one of the top matches on the SummerSlam card and delivered in the main event.

Orton challenged and wasn’t successful in his attempt to become WWE Champion as McIntyre was able to retain the title at the pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida.

This was a typical big title match with a slow start and the heel dominating early with the babyface battling back before going back and forth. Orton was slightly bleeding from his forehead.

The finish featured McIntyre going for the big boot, but Orton blocked it then he went for an RKO, but McIntyre rolled him up for the win.

WWE set up this feud back on the July 27th episode of Monday Night RAW when Orton did a promo where he challenged McIntyre.

He said that the accomplishments between himself and McIntyre are much different. Orton stated at the end of the promo that McIntyre has what he wants and vowed to take it from him.

WWE will continue this feud heading into the Payback pay-per-view event on August 28, 2020.

