Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

By Andrew Ravens
Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship. Image Credit: WWE.com

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match. 

McIntyre put the WWE Title on the line against the longtime WWE star in the co-main event of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. 

The match featured the return of The Big Show, but it was at the beginning of the contest. Big Show came out while wearing a mask and hit a chokeslam to Orton through the announce table before leaving. A notable spot was when McIntyre went for the Claymore Kick, but Orton moved and kicked the door off.

While backstage, Christain attacked Orton and then left. Moving along, Shawn Michaels appeared to hit Sweet Chin Music to Orton off the top of the ambulance. As a result, it sent him through a crash pad. Orton had previously attacked all three guys and it wrote them off TV at the time. 

The finish saw McIntyre connected with a Claymore Kick and the Punt Kick. Ric Flair drove the ambulance out of the arena. 

McIntyre successfully retained the WWE Title over Orton last month at SummerSlam with a backslide. 

