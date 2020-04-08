Drew McIntyre Reveals What Brock Lesnar Asked Him When He Was In 3MB

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reflected on an interaction between himself and Brock Lesnar back in 2013 when McIntyre was a part of 3MB.

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has recalled Brock Lesnar’s confusion over a past segment involving 3MB. Reflecting on his time in the comedic stable during an interview with Sports Illustrated, McIntyre opened up about crossing paths with Lesnar back in 2013.

“Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’” McIntyre stated. “He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania.”

Drew McIntyre On Brock Lesnar’s Respect

Drew McIntyre explained how Lesnar is a “man’s man.” He noted how “The Beast Incarnate” wouldn’t do business with you if he doesn’t think you’re not doing the job you should be doing. He added how Lesnar is a private person who doesn’t like really like people, but that he holds respect in high regard. “To have earned his respect means a lot.”

Drew McIntyre bested Brock Lesnar during the Night Two main event of this past weekend’s WrestleMania 36. This historic victory saw McIntyre become the first-ever British WWE Champion in the company. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, however, his win was accomplished in front of zero fans at the WWE Performance Center.