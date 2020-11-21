Drew McIntyre: Roman Reigns Is Fully Embracing His Character And Gone To Another Level

Drew McIntyre did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event where he’ll take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match, which means it’s non-title.

The WWE Champion spoke highly of Reigns and the new character that he’s portrayed since he made his return back in August.

“Roman is fully embracing his character, without restrictions, and he’s gone to another level. He’s got Paul Heyman by his side, and he’s genuinely so compelling. This is the ultimate opportunity, in the ring with him, to prove I am the top guy in WWE.”

The two stars did work a notable program heading into WrestleMania 35 two years ago. However, McIntyre understands that at the time it was Reigns’ moment because he had just returned from his battle with leukemia.

How this matchup differs from their WrestleMania 35 showdown:

“This is way different than 35. He’s done a lot since then, but I have risen up the card, too. I have a lot to prove to him this Sunday.”

