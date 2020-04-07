Drew McIntyre Discusses WrestleMania’s Cinematic Matches

The new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reflected on this past weekend’s WrestleMania 36 event. Following his championship victory over Brock Lesnar, McIntyre spoke with the BBC. He shared his thoughts on the final show, in particular the unique Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matchups.

McIntyre shared how he was glad that WWE ultimately decided to deliver WrestleMania 36 despite coronavirus concerns. He admitted that his experience winning the title in front of zero fans made him realize that the fans are what “makes wrestling.” McIntyre joked how the matches had a similar appearance to a video game tutorial mode for a wrestling video game. He then added how the cinematic matches were “brilliant”:

“They were the most cheesy, corny, B-Movie stuff you could ask for,” McIntyre said. “It was funny and completely unrealistic – and that’s what wrestling is all about!

Drew McIntyre confessed that, although it had been a weird weekend, he believes it was an event worth staying up for.

WrestleMania 36’s Cinematic Matchups

The Undertaker faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. Their cinematic clash headlined Night One of WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker would walk away victorious, having buried Styles in a burial plot.

Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw John Cena return to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. They met in a Firefly Fun House match. Their bout was a much more psychological affair, with Wyatt forcing Cena to relive key moments of his career as the two not only fought physically but mentally for the win. Wyatt would eventually pin Cena.