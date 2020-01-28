Drew McIntyre Talks About Facing Brock Lesnar, Finding Out He’d Be Winning The Rumble Match

2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has opened up about facing Brock Lesnar, as well as when he found out that he'd be winning the Rumble matchup.

Drew McIntyre recently won the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble matchup. In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Scottish Superstar opened up about what it would be like to face off against Brock Lesnar. He also shared when he found out he would be winning the Rumble matchup.

When asked if he was ready for the challenge of ‘The Beast Incarnate,’ McIntyre responded “Damn right I am. This is when you’ve got to turn up to a 100. I generally work around a 100, so this is probably where I turn up to 110.”

He continued, “I know I’ve got a beast breathing down my neck. There’s nobody in the world like Brock at any sport. And I know he’s coming for me. Some people get upset like, ‘Oh, Brock Lesnar, he doesn’t show up to work and blah blah blah blah.’ I mean, to be fair, he signed a contract where he doesn’t have to. We can’t hold that against him. What I hold against him is the fact he’s got our title. We need that title on TV. We need it in the live events. That’s a very important part of RAW, and I want it back.”

McIntyre shared how there’s no other WWE Superstar that wants to get into the ring with Lesnar. Except him. He compares how they are matched in size, speed and experience. He noted how he’s not “sitting at home all the time, chilling out.”

Although he conceded that Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, he stressed how he has a few tricks up his sleeve that should help him defeat the champion. “And as soon as he makes a mistake, which he does, just not very often, I will exploit it, and I’ll win that title if I get that opportunity.”

Last night on RAW, McIntyre wasted no time in declaring his decision to face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

When Drew McIntyre Found Out He’d Win The Royal Rumble

Despite winning the Rumble match, Drew McIntyre divulged that he wasn’t aware he would until shortly before the event itself.

“I didn’t know anything yesterday,” he confessed. “I’m talking about today late. I’ve learned through my experience just to go with the flow. And when you get information, you take it and you perform it to the best of your ability.”

“That’s why I always say sports entertainers, wrestlers, don’t get the credit we deserve. You got to be thinking on your feet, you’ve got to be ready to improve, and you’re doing your own stunts. You’ve got to pull the emotions of the crowd in the direction you want them to go. And there is no business like this. We literally think on our feet.”

Drew McIntyre faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.