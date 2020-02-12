Drew McIntyre Talks About Having To “Adjust” His Accent

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has opened up about having to "adjust" his accent during his time in WWE.

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has opened up about having to alter his accent for the benefit of the WWE Universe. McIntyre, who hails from Scotland, caught up with the BBC to discuss his ambitions of being Scotland’s first WWE Champion. During their conversation, McIntyre noted how he has had to “adjust” his accent during his time in the company.

“We have the most difficult accent in the world to understand and I had to adjust it slightly because I was sick of hearing ‘what?’ for the first four years I was here,” he explained. “I need the world to understand me when I’m champion, raise the title and say, I bloody did it for Scotland.”

Clearly confident with his chances, McIntyre also stressed how “I was the first ever Scottish guy to win the Royal Rumble, the first every British guy to win it and hopefully I’ll be the first ever Scottish world champion.”

Drew McIntyre, who has been on an undeniable tear within WWE, is set to face off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The two clash at WrestleMania 36. He earned this championship opportunity after winning the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble in January.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.