Thursday, December 10, 2020
Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

Drew McIntyre believes a rematch between them is bound to happen

By Anutosh Bajpai
Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch between the two stars.

During his recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, the WWE champion spoke up about a number of things and he also discussed a potential rematch with the Universal champion.

McIntyre first claimed that their match at Survivor Series was all about showing the world what he is about these days, before talking about a potential rematch with Reigns at a ‘WrestleMania-level’ event:

“He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I’m capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match.

But he knows what I’m all about now.” said Drew McIntyre, “I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it’ll be WrestleMania-level.”

The ending of the Survivor Series match between the two champions saw Roman hitting a low blow on McIntyre and then putting him in the guillotine choke thanks to interference from Jey Uso.

However, Drew McIntyre chose to pass out instead of tapping to the submission, leaving the possibility for a rematch between the two stars open.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre having a rematch with Roman Reigns at next year’s edition of WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

