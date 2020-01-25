Drew McIntyre Talks Why He Wants Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TV Insider where he showed interest in one certain showdown, which is a potential encounter with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

He won’t have to wait long to share the ring with “The Beast” as they could fight in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as Lesnar will be entering as the first entrant.

McIntyre brought up how it’s a big deal that Lesnar will be entering the match first and it’s never happened like this before as Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. He thinks it will be interesting to see how it plays out and hopes he will be able to wrestle Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar?

McIntyre brought up how there hasn’t been a confrontation between himself and Lesnar since he came back. He recalled them exchanging when he was younger and he got the upper hand. Since then, things have changed as he’s bigger and strong than he was at the time.

Obviously, with the winner of this match getting to pick whether they will challenge Lesnar for the WWE Title or the winner of Sunday’s Strap Match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, McIntyre could face Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre made it clear that he will go after Lesnar if he wins.

“If I won the Rumble, it’s the same guy I’ve had in mind for years. I’d fight Brock Lesnar in a second,” McIntyre declared. “A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn’t want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him. I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight.”

The reason for his decision is to bring the title back to the show on a full-time basis.

“There aren’t many who can stand toe-to-toe with me. That’s someone I definitely want. He gets this criticism that he doesn’t show up to work all the time and this and that. The way I look at it, he was offered the contract. He signed the contract. It’s not his fault. The only problem I have is the title is not on the shows and live events. We need the title back.”

