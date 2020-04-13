Drew McIntyre Thanks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson For His Support

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has thanked Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his belief that he would become WWE's next breakout star.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has sent out a message of thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking with TMZ Sports, McIntyre shared how Johnson had previously pointed to him as WWE’s next breakout star. This recognition meant a lot to McIntyre who stated he was “doing nothing” of note at that time.

McIntyre explained how when Johnson singled him out, he wasn’t showcasing his personality or on a winning streak. “It’s interesting for guys like Vince McMahon and The Rock. When they see something in somebody that maybe others don’t, or maybe you don’t see in yourself—I wanna say thank you to him for seeing that in me, too. It’s pretty cool, these people who believed in me who are so influential in the entertainment industry, and things are coming to be that they saw in me.”

He added how he wanted to inspire others to pursue their dreams and shared that one of his personal mantras is to “never surrender.” McIntyre noted how you never know how close you could be to accomplishing your dreams, and so you should never stop pursuing them because success could be just around the corner.

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 to claim the WWE Championship.

