Saturday, August 1, 2020

Drew McIntyre & Top WWE NXT Star Tease Possible Match

It could happen

By Andrew Ravens
Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE)

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross got fans talking when they planted the seeds for a potential match down the road.

The WWE Champion started it all when he responded to a fan on his official Twitter account who asked him to name one NXT superstar that he hopes to work with.

This led to him naming Kross by writing, “@Lady_Scarlett13 & @WWEKarrionKross have my full attention #DrewAndA.”

The NXT star took to Instagram where he shared a photo of McIntyre’s tweet and told fans to never miss an episode because anything can happen in NXT. 

“Anything can happen in the #WWE. And it’s all the more reason why you should never miss an episode no matter what brand it is. Think about the future.”

This match may not have to wait as WWE finds itself in two interesting situations. 

First up is the most alarming one which is how Monday Night RAW has seen its viewership numbers fall at a scary rate and they’ve been hitting new records low over the last few months while in the COVID-19 era. Thus, WWE could always have Kross appear on RAW for any reason. 

The second situation is the war between NXT and AEW Dynamite. WWE has had main roster stars appear on NXT in the past as a way to boost viewership. 

