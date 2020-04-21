Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Set For WWE Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV.

Last week on RAW, Rollins attacked McIntyre, who had just beaten United States Champion Andrade in a non-title match in the main event.

Fast forward to this week, McIntyre opened the show with an in-ring promo about Rollins’ attack. This is where he issued a challenge for a WWE Championship Match at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Later in the show, Rollins cut an interesting promo about how he accepted McIntyre’s challenge and vowed that he would take the title from McIntyre.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

WWE presents the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at an unknown location that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Daniel Bryan TBA vs. TBA – Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match (held at WWE headquarters)

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. TBA vs. TBA – Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match (held at WWE headquarters)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

