Drew McIntyre Wants A Match With AJ Styles

RAW Superstar and 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has revealed which Superstar he would love to face.

The winner of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match is set to face off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, in a recent interview with Adi Kft & EGO Total from Israel, Drew McIntyre revealed which other Superstar he would love to have a one-on-one match with: “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

When asked whom he’d like to compete against, Drew McIntyre admitted there were several Superstars he’d love to clash with. For him, however, it’s AJ Styles. He noted how, for some reason, they’ve been like ships passing in the night.

“[…] but the number one guy who I keep missing over the years – we are like ships crossing each other over the night – we missed the chance on IMPACT and the independent scene. Promoters are trying to book this match for a long time, but for some reason or another I couldn’t make it, he couldn’t make it.”

McIntyre continued, “When I came back to Raw he was on SmackDown. Now we are both on Raw, and that would be AJ Styles. I don’t think, I know we could have great matches and do a lot of cool things together. It’s been years coming so I am looking forward for it.”

Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.